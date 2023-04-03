April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

1.7 million square metres on the island classified as ‘dangerous’ says Unficyp

By Iole Damaskinos00
denia 01
Unficyp soldiers in Denia along the buffer zone (Christos Theodorides)

Forty-seven areas on the island are still classified as dangerous due to landmines or other active remnants of war such as unexploded artillery shells, bombs and grenades, data reported on the Unficyp website reveals.

According to the peacekeeping force, the dangerous areas span approximately 1.7 million square metres. Since August 2016, 199,783 square meters of land have been cleared of landmines in the north, making it safe for habitation and agriculture. Seven anti-tank mines were destroyed, and six mortars removed.

In the buffer zone, 121,891 square meters have been cleared to ensure the safety of Unficyp’s operations and for agricultural activities. The last mining clearance took place in 2017 in the area around Denia.

In April 2019, 18 areas, nine in the south and nine in the north, were identified as potentially dangerous, and marked for de-mining as part of confidence building measures agreed on by previous President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci.

For all the remaining areas identified as potentially hazardous, a thorough investigation is required, to determine clearance procedures.

The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), funded from the UN peacekeeping budget for Unficyp, became an integral component of the peacekeeping force in July 2016, with the aim to provide specialist expertise in de-mining operations.

As part of its duties, Unficyp also provides technical advice and training to the missing persons committee for safety in conducting excavations.

Unficyp is carrying out an awareness campaign on the matter, also for its personnel, to enhance protection and facilitate operations in the potentially dangerous zones.

