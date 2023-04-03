Unleash Your Portfolio’s potential: TMS Network (TMSN) standing at $0.046 outruns Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) in a Crypto world shaken by lawsuits

The world of cryptocurrencies has been rocked by recent lawsuits, causing some investors to become wary of the market’s instability. However, there is one cryptocurrency that has continued to outperform its competitors despite the legal turmoil – TMS Network (TMSN).

This article explores TMS Network (TMSN)’s rise to dominance, its advantages over other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA), and why investors should consider adding it to their portfolios.

TMS Network (TMSN)

The recent surge in crypto prices has pushed TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform, beyond everyone’s expectations. TMS Network (TMSN) has become the talk of the town as it continues to raise the dust with its innovative trading solutions and utility.

As crypto adoption rises, TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed development for many traders looking to up their profitability and make effective trading decisions. What sets TMS Network (TMSN) apart is its multipurpose, intuitive and accessible platform. It is based on the Ethereum chain and, thus, safer, seamless, faster and transparent than traditional trading platforms.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first and most advanced digital trading platform that supports many assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and CFDs. The platform provides users with an all-in-one trading and financial universe where they can conduct multiple transactions in one place with robust trading tools.

Much to the delight of investors, TMS Network (TMSN) has raised over $500k in the early presale stage. Stage two has started, and the TMS Network (TMSN) token is trading at $0.46 – over a 100x rise in initial presale price. Analysts are optimistic about a bullish 2023 for TMS Network (TMSN). Therefore, now is the best time to be a part of the biggest thing in 2023.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates on an open-source, decentralized blockchain network. It was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee as a faster, more efficient alternative to Bitcoin.

Over the weekend, Litecoin (LTC) experienced a notable gain and approached a one-week high. Litecoin (LTC) surged to an intraday high of $93.85, after hitting a low of $88.34 the previous day. This pushed Litecoin (LTC) to its strongest point since March 26, when it peaked at $94.92.

Although the gain pushed Litecoin (LTC) close to a point of resistance at $94.00, bulls have not yet been able to force a breakout, likely due to the 14-day RSI hovering near a ceiling of its own at the 57.00 mark. If the bulls can move beyond this point, Litecoin (LTC) may break $94.00.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm to verify transactions and generate new blocks. It was created in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum.

Cardano aims to provide a more secure, scalable, and sustainable blockchain network by leveraging cutting-edge research and formal verification methods. Cardano’s (ADA) native cryptocurrency, ADA, is used to pay for transaction fees and run smart contracts on the network.

According to Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA), it is possible that nation-states could adopt the Cardano (ADA) platform within the next ten years if anti-crypto forces do not interfere. Hoskinson envisions a future where Cardano (ADA)’s technology could be used for national identity systems with principles, payment systems with principles, or even central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that protect users.

Conclusion

TMS Network (TMSN) has outperformed LTC and ADA in the cryptocurrency market despite legal turmoil. TMS Network (TMSN) offers innovative trading solutions, supports various assets, and analysts predict a bullish 2023. Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) approached a one-week high, and Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson envisions a future where ADA is used for national identity and payment systems.

