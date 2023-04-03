April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman dead after crashing into bus in Famagusta area

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 23-year-old woman died on Monday, when her car hit into a bus in the Famagusta area police said.

According to Famagusta police, the woman was driving on the Sotira-Liopetri Road around midday, with her 3-year-old daughter in the back seat, when under unknown circumstances she lost control of the vehicle and collided with the oncoming bus.

Police said that the woman and the child were trapped in the vehicle, and were freed by the fire service, who were called to the scene.

The woman and child were rushed to Famagusta General, where the woman was pronounced dead by doctors, and the 3-year-old was treated.

The bus driver was given an alcotest and narcotest, which both came back negative.

Police said that their investigations into the cause of the accident are continuing.

