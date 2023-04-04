Blackout in the north blamed on ‘sabotage’

The north was hit by severe electricity blackouts – lasting for over 12 hours in some areas into the early hours of Tuesday – which the ‘electricity authority’ claimed may have been caused by sabotage.

But those allegations were refuted by its workers, who argued that the failures were due to a chronic lack of investment.

The blackout hit on Monday night but spilled over into Tuesday, with nine areas still impacted well into the day. Highlighting the severity of the cuts, a hospital was hit by the sudden failure.

The electricity system connecting the government-controlled areas to the north was also hit and as such no emergency supply could be received.

The energy blackout hit within the wider context of intense disagreement between unions – supported by opposition parties – and the ‘government’ over proposed reforms to the energy sector.

The unions claim that a ‘bill’ being put forward would grant Turkish energy company AKSA greater power. They further argue that AKSA will gain control of the ‘electricity authority’ should the legislation be approved, leading to energy bills tripling in price.

The unions threatened to strike but the ‘government’ slapped a ban on such action for 60 days.

The Cyprus News Agency carried reports by Yeni Duzen that the problem remained generally unsolved but that by the morning hours some areas had power restored.

It is understood that unions protested outside ‘parliament’ on Monday, shortly before the blackout hit. Their demonstration halted the ‘bill’ being passed, although the ‘government’ is to bring it back in a few days.

The Turkish Cypriot press reported ‘Prime Minister’ Unal Ustel as stating that “there is a problem in the country regarding electricity as there has been no investment for a long time. And for this reason, electricity is currently being purchased from AKSA”.

“Let there be protests, but if there is sabotage, they will find the government against them,” he added.

But opposition party MPs decried the proposed ‘bill’ as “AKSA’s law”.

CNA reported that there was strong criticism against the ‘government’ and the relevant bodies.