Daily News Briefing

April 4, 2023

By Melissa Hekkers
In today’s episode, the Audit service and the Attorney-general engaged in a war of words after the latter accused the former of lying about a European Commission communiqué that sided with Auditor-general Oydsseas Michaelides on the finance ministry’s decision, which awarded no-bid contracts connected to the Hermes airport concession agreement.

In other news, forty-seven areas on the island are still classified as dangerous due to landmines or other active remnants of war such as unexploded artillery shells, bombs and grenades, data reported on the Unficyp website reveals.

Meanwhile, the press and information office launched a five-year campaign titled ‘Journalists Matter’ starting with a discussion on how protecting journalists is paramount to protecting democracy.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

