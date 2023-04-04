April 4, 2023

Man jailed for helping migrants illegally enter Cyprus

By Nick Theodoulou
migrants hold sticks during clashes outside pournara refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia,
File photo

A 52-year-old man was jailed on Tuesday for two years for assisting third-country nationals with illegally entering the country.

The case emerged last February when a small boat with 21 people – 13 men, two women and six children – was spotted by the authorities off the coast of Famagusta.

The police secured testimonies against the 52-year-old who was subsequently handed down his sentence by Famagusta district court on Tuesday.

