April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Grand opening of Bean Bar 360 with a cinematic feel

By Press Release00
Bean Bar 360 held its grand opening and offered guests a taste of the Bean Bar experience on March 30.

Throughout the event, guests sampled delectable choices from the menu and tried limited-edition cocktails prepared especially for the grand opening.

The highlight of the night was the arrival of Bean Bar’s TVC cast, who made a spectacular entrance and spread the “Good Vibes” that have a defining role in the advertisement itself and in the company’s philosophy.

Bean Bar 360 launch

Commenting on the opening, Bean Bar General Manager Solia Kyprianou expressed her joy at the completion of this challenging project, referencing its vibe and special menu that matches the evolving identity of the city.

Partners, staff members of C. A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd and members of the local media attended the grand opening.

