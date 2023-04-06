April 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter
apr 6 23

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit on Wednesday afternoon where he discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Elsewhere, ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides said the auditor general had mounted a sexist attack against her for six years.

“Today was the pinnacle of a sexist behaviour ongoing for six years. It was behaviour that saw me as simply the wife of a husband and not a woman with her own personality,” she said.

Meanwhile, vets have appealed to the health ministry for hospital-grade vaccines for cats amid an upsurge of the fatal disease caused by feline coronavirus.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

