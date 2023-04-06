Neither Stellar (XLM) nor Polkadot (DOT); Investors choose Collateral Network (COLT) presale

With several banks collapsing in recent weeks, and regulators intensifying their attack over cryptocurrencies, investors are looking for a safe haven. Hence, Collateral Network (COLT) has received massive investment during its presale. Collateral Network (COLT) boasts a unique use case and value proposition, as well as a forecasted 3500% price surge set for the token from its current price of only $0.01, which has made it a favorite among crypto experts and investors. Even long-standing cryptos like Stellar (XLM) and Polkadot (DOT) have not been able to compete with the Collateral Network (COLT) presale.

Stellar (XLM) retains global traction

Stellar (XLM) is gaining from its recent developmental activities and partnerships. Recently, Stellar (XLM) received a market push after the central bank of Brazil selected it for its digital currency program. Digital Real, Brazil’s digital currency, will be tested on the Stellar (XLM) network.

Besides, it also gained significant traction after Pendulum released the Spacewalk bridge that will enable Polkadot (DOT) users to access the Stellar (XLM) infrastructure. Amid these positive developments, Stellar (XLM) has managed to move northward on the price chart.

The market price of Stellar (XLM) tokens has increased by 8% in the past month. Consequently, Stellar (XLM) is currently trading at $0.1062, while its all time high was 88.7% higher at $0.94.

Polkadot (DOT) takes lead in development activity

Although Polkadot (DOT) has been recently trading in the red zone, its community is buoyed by the recent data from ProofofGitHub. The data showed that Polkadot (DOT) has outperformed other blockchain networks’ development activity. The increase in development activity on the Polkadot (DOT) network was well-supported by reviving market sentiments.

Subsequently, Polkadot (DOT) was able to score well on the social metric. The trading price of Polkadot (DOT) is down by 6% on the weekly chart. However, Polkadot (DOT) has risen by 1% in the past 24 hours. Polkadot (DOT) is currently changing hands at $6.41, which is 88.3% below its peak of $55.00.

Collateral Network (COLT) has plans to create history during presale

Collateral Network (COLT) has revolutionized the concept of crowdlending by bringing it to Web3. Collateral Network (COLT) mints fractionalised asset-backed NFTs against physical assets, like a house, gold bars, watches and cars. Collateral Network (COLT) invites lenders to purchase these NFTs to become fractional lenders, and fund loans required by borrowers.

Anyone can use Collateral Network (COLT) for the minting of NFTs against their tangible assets to obtain loans, and anyone can become fractional lenders by lending small amounts of money towards the fractions of the NFT to fund the loans. Borrowers can bag the best loan deals on Collateral Network (COLT) with cash able to be unlocked within 24 hours. It stores all assets safely in its secured vaults worldwide, and returns them to their rightful owner after the repayment of the loan, and interest, back to the lenders. If the borrower fails to pay the loan back to the lenders then the asset will be sold at public auction, open to COLT holders, for a lower than market price and the sale will ensure that lenders’ receive their money back from the sale.

The platform accepts a wide range of physical assets as collateral, and determines their market value by using artificial intelligence. Thus, Collateral Network (COLT) grants borrowers loans at competitive rates and lenders can earn passive income by lending small sums of money at a fixed interest rate.

Collateral Network (COLT) allows people from across the world, from all financial backgrounds, to use its services. To maintain security and stability, Collateral Network (COLT) plans to lock team tokens for 2 years, and liquidity for 33 years. Only 38% of 1.4 billion tokens will be supplied during the presale.

At present, you can buy presale COLT tokens at $0.01, and get a 50% deposit bonus on your purchase. According to analysts, the market price of Collateral Network (COLT) will jump by 3500% before the completion of the presale, and 100x after getting listed on major exchanges.

