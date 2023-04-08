April 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing €88,000 from hotel room

By Gina Agapiou
The Ledra St crossing point in Nicosia, usually packed with tourists, remains closed
File photo

Officers at a Nicosia crossing point arrested two men, aged 44 and 34, on suspicion of stealing almost €88,500 from a hotel room in Larnaca this week.

The two suspects were stopped for a check while trying to cross from the south to north though the Ledra crossing point around 9.30pm on Friday night.

Their personal information matched with the details of the wanted suspects in connection with the hotel theft case which were released by police earlier on Friday.

The theft was reported to the police by a 35-year-old tourist, who said between Wednesday and Thursday, unknown culprits stole €88,400 from the safe in his hotel room in Oroklini.

During a body search, officers found €24,690 in the possession of the 34-year-old and €11,300 in the possession of the 44-year-old man. The two allegedly admitted to the theft of €88,500 when questioned.

