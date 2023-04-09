April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated

By Reuters News Service00
heavy smoke rises during a major fire in hamburg rothenburgsort

Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities said the fire was in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometres southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city centre.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much was clouds.

Police and fire authorities were currently assessing the situation, the spokesperson said.

Related Posts

After tense night, thousands pray at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Reuters News Service

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: officials

Reuters News Service

Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Reuters News Service

DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

Reuters News Service

Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line as angry China starts drills

Reuters News Service

Iraq calls on Turkey to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign