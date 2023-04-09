April 9, 2023

Semi government worker arrested for taking money meant for authority

By Katy Turner
A 43-year-old resident of Paphos and worker at a semi-government authority has been arrested on suspicion of forgery and taking money under false pretences, the police said on Sunday.

Police said the arrest was for a case of theft by an employee, forgery, circulation of a forged document, obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering from illegal activities.

He was arrested following a complaint by the authority, reported to be the Electricity Authority (EAC).

According to the report to the police, the suspect allegedly took money that had been submitted to the authority along with applications. This happened between June 2022 and March 2023.

He reportedly took €32,000 from those applying for photovoltaic systems.

He is expected to appear before Paphos district court on Sunday.

