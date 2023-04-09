April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

Why is China ignoring the new president?

By CM Reader's View00
letters 1

Sir,

I am very concerned that Beiging’s basement bloggers have not drafted a welcome for the new Cyprus President, to be published as if written by the current China incumbent.

Surely. as the president has in the past shown such a liking for the PRC, the Chinese Communist Party should publish a warm welcome?

 

Brian Lait

Maroni

Related Posts

Pakistan in endless turmoil becomes increasingly irrelevant

Gwynne Dyer

A foreign policy model to emulate

CM Reader's View

May Instagram rest in peace: a real problem

Katerina Nicolaou

The conundrum that is the Cyprus problem

CM Guest Columnist

In search of common ground in Cyprus

Alper Ali Riza

Our View: Energy can open way for Cyprus talks

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign