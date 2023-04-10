April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0344
apr 10 23

In today’s episode, a man has come forward after police said they were seeking information following the hospitalisation of a 31-year-old woman in critical condition following in a traffic accident in the early hours on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the broader services sector in Cyprus recorded an increase of 6.6 per cent year-on-year in 2022, with accommodation and food services, information and communication and transport and storage recording the most significant increase.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in the north on April 18, where he is set to officially open the new passenger terminal at Tymbou airport.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Peo warns of price manipulation ahead of expensive Easter

Iole Damaskinos

Man in hospital for head trauma following collision

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Film Days for children and youth

Eleni Philippou

Turkey and north condemn US submarine arrival in Limassol

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paphos police handle complaints of restraining order violations

Staff Reporter

Another teen caught driving in Paphos

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign