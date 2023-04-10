High Level Partnerships Drive Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) to the next level AsTMS Network’s (TMSN) presale soars to new highs with 2240% increase

The convergence of the crypto and real-world spheres has long been recognized as inevitable. As technology has progressed from localized programs to centralized apps and now to decentralized dApps built on blockchain, there has been an increasing interest in integrating traditional brick-and-mortar businesses with blockchain.

To facilitate this, blockchain solution providers such as Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) have partnered with these businesses. Meanwhile, TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized exchange in the second stage of its presale with an ROI of 2240%, has garnered investor attention.

Polygon (MATIC) – Enables Ethereum tools for better dApps.

Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that operates on Layer 2. Its objective is to improve the speed of Ethereum (ETH) while simultaneously reducing transaction fees. This is accomplished by employing sidechains and other off-chain solutions to enable faster and more efficient transactions, all while maintaining a high level of security.

Polygon (MATIC) has been designed with a structure that can support multiple chains, ensuring interoperability between them. This design enables developers to create decentralized applications that can communicate with each other without any difficulties.

Polygon (MATIC) has a range of tools and services that developers can use, such as the Polygon (MATIC) SDK and the Polygon (MATIC) Bridge, which enables asset transfers between Ethereum and Polygon (MATIC), making it easier to build on its networks.

Thanks to its focus on scalability and interoperability, Polygon (MATIC) has gained popularity among developers who want to build decentralized applications on Ethereum. This popularity has been reflected in the high-profile partnerships the company has secured with the likes of Reddit, Disney, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks, demonstrating that Polygon (MATIC) is making inroads in the traditional market.

Chainlink (LINK) – Internalization of external data by oracle

Chainlink (LINK) is an oracle network that connects smart contracts with external data and resources. Oracles are necessary for smart contracts to access data beyond the blockchain, but they can introduce security risks if not properly constructed. To tackle this issue, Chainlink (LINK) offers a secure and dependable framework for constructing oracles.

Chainlink (LINK) uses a decentralized network run by node operators that collect data from various sources, such as APIs and IoT devices, and ensure its accuracy through consensus mechanisms.

Chainlink (LINK) is utilized as a security to encourage node operators to provide precise data and punish them for providing incorrect data.

Chainlink (LINK) has established itself as a prominent project in the blockchain industry, thanks to its emphasis on decentralization and security. Its technology is now being utilized by a growing number of decentralized applications in different fields.

In recent news, Chainlink (LINK) has formed partnerships with Play!Pop!Go!, a lifestyle and fashion project, and TP ICAP, a liquidity and data solutions provider. These collaborations add to Chainlink (LINK)’s already impressive list of partnerships.

TMS Network (TMSN) – A decentralized exchange partnering with the future

TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralized exchange platform designed by traders for traders. Its goal is to address the issues associated with traditional trading, such as uneven pricing, high trading fees, price manipulation, and poor trading experiences.

TMS Network (TMSN) aims to provide traders with a seamless and enjoyable trading experience by offering TMS Network (TMSN) token holders access to social trading features, on-chain analytics, trading bots, strategy creators, and portfolio management applications.

TMS Network (TMSN) places a strong emphasis on legal compliance, transparency, and security to provide traders with the highest level of protection. The platform allows traders to have complete control over their assets and trade autonomously, with a focus on efficiency, user-friendliness, and scalability. TMS Network (TMSN) targets four key asset classes: cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, and CFDs.

Token holders of TMS Network (TMSN) can enjoy the benefits of regular token burns and gain access to premium services like research and support, as well as receive commissions for global trading.

TMS Network (TMSN) has already secured $4.0 million from an incubation fund via two presales. Investors and traders can now participate in the ongoing second phase of the TMS Network (TMSN) presale by purchasing tokens at $0.05. To obtain more information about TMS Network (TMSN) and the presale, kindly click on the links provided below.

