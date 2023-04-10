April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeGreeceMiddle EastWorld

Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

By Reuters News Service00
spike atgm

Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Greece anti-tank Spike missiles produced by state-owned defence contractor Rafael, Israel’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability,” said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Related Posts

French rescue workers recover two bodies from rubble of collapsed buildings

Reuters News Service

Russian forces step up strikes on two key Ukrainian cities

Reuters News Service

Four killed in avalanche in the French Alps

Reuters News Service

Japan following China’s Taiwan drills with ‘great interest’

Reuters News Service

Russia says it has destroyed 70,000-tonne fuel depot near Zaporizhzhia

Reuters News Service

Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign