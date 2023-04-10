April 10, 2023

Police investigating car arson in Limassol

By Staff Reporter091
car on fire
File photo

Police on Monday are investigating a case of car arson in Polemidia.

According to the police, three cars belonging to the 24-year-old owner of a car sales company were doused in petrol and set on fire, on Sunday night.

The cars valued at a total of €51,000 were completely destroyed.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

