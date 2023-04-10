April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Probe launched into apparent elbow by official on Liverpool’s Robertson

By Reuters News Service00
linesman
Refereeing body PGMOL will investigate after Liverpool's Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the chin by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis

An alleged elbowing of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson by an assistant referee at half-time during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield will be investigated by the league’s officiating authorities.

Scotland international Robertson was seen remonstrating with an official at halftime and video replays appeared to show Constantine Hatzidakis brushing off the player and catching him with his arm.

“PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at halftime during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield,” Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said.

“We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

In a super-charged game, Liverpool fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Asked about the incident, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said: “I didn’t see it at all. I heard something happened. I heard the pictures speak for themselves but I don’t know more.”

