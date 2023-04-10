April 10, 2023

Turkey and north condemn US submarine arrival in Limassol

us submarine
USS San Juan in Limassol

The Turkish-Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ reacted strongly on Monday to the presence of the US attack submarine USS San Juan in Limassol and accused Washington of not keeping the balance on the island.

The US Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine arrived in at the Republic’s port last week with a US commander praising the move as promoting security and stability in the region.

San Juan’s forward presence and tactical acuity exemplifies the expertise of the submarine force and our dedication to operating in support of allies and partners,” Capt. John Craddock, commander of task force 69 said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a statement supporting the north’s condemnation of the move.

“We strongly support the statement of the TRNC Ministry of Defense regarding the anchoring of a US attack submarine in one of the ports of southern Cyprus’ administration (Republic of Cyprus) and its armament activities,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

“The steps taken by the USA to the detriment of maintaining balance on the island of Cyprus and encouraging the military administration of southern Cyprus to arm themselves do not in any way contribute to the stability of the region, nor to a fair, sustainable and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem,” it added.

“We once again call on the US to review these policies and would like to remind you that our country will continue to resolutely defend the rights and interests of the TRNC under all circumstances and conditions, within the framework of the responsibility given to it by the guarantor status,” the Turkish ministry said.

