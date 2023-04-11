April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Leptos Coral Seas villa featured in Elle Décor Magazine

By Press Release00
Leptos Coral Seas Villa

One of the beautiful residences of the Leptos Coral Seas Villas development in Coral Bay, was mentioned in the Elle Décor España Magazine, following an interview with Elena Uchaeva, an interior designer hired by its owners to decorate the residence.

Leptos Coral Seas Villas is a multi-awarded project with state-of-the-art seafront villas featuring outstanding design composition and creativity.

Notable for their fluid transitions between spaces, as well as the clarity, simplicity and rich tactility of their materials palette, these 63 freehold-detached seafront villas are situated in one of the most sought-after locations in Paphos. They feature private swimming pools, lush landscaped gardens, large verandas, patios, gym and sauna facilities – and all within walking distance to the Mediterranean Sea.

As mentioned in the article, the specific villa, a two-storey, 240-sq.m property, was decorated using neutral colours and fresh white backgrounds as a base, contrasted by pops of powerful colours, making it modern and vibrant.

Commissioned designer Elena Uchaeva explains that the aim was to create for the owners a quiet, relaxing home with vibrant touches, but it had to be something ‘atypical’ for Cyprus, which did not fall into the clichés of an apartment on the beach.

During the transformation phase of the villa, the designer removed narrow windows located in odd places and created a large and generous open space instead.

To infuse the interior with hues of the sea, Uchaeva included refreshing and invigorating shades of blue, while selecting a sand colour for the upholstery of the furniture. The protagonist of the main space, however, is the striking deep red sofa, that adds a daring note to the room.

View the full article here.

Related Posts

Lidl Food Academy Easter event brings joy to attendees

Press Release

WE Hotels stays offer BoC Antamivi reward scheme points

Press Release

All ages turn out for 2023 Christodoula March

Press Release

‘Be there’ by giving to 2023 Christodoula March fundraisers

Press Release

Grand opening of Bean Bar 360 with a cinematic feel

Press Release

New Easter competition and special offers from Alphamega

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign