New ambassadors present credentials

The new ambassador of Bulgaria, Nedialtcho Dimitrov Dantchev on Tuesday said he looked forward to extending the “active and fruitful” dialogue between the two countries, he said while presenting his credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides.
Extending a greeting from Bulgarian president Rumen Radev and his government, the new ambassador went on to praise the excellent relations between Cyprus and Bulgaria.
“I believe that in the very near future we will have the opportunity to carry out new meetings on high level with the aim of further strengthening and deepening our co-operation,” he said.
A solid basis for this interaction is EU membership, he added, expressing gratitude for the solidarity Cyprus has shown with Bulgaria in the context of European policies like Schengen, the Eurozone, the cohesion and migration policy.
He also spoke about cultural links between the two countries, including the common Orthodox Christian faith.
Finally, he pledged Bulgaria’s solidarity with Cyprus on the Cyprus issue, saying that a resumption of negotiations is “the true path towards a united Cyprus within the European Union”.
On the topic, he said Bulgaria supports a “comprehensive and viable settlement” in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and EU principles, and fully supports the initiative of active EU involvement in the process.
Cyprus and Bulgaria celebrate the 63rd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.
“The relationship between our two countries has proven resilient over the years, and has steadily grown to exceptional levels of trust, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, both at the level of government and of our two societies,” he added.
Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso of the Vatican also presented his credentials to Christodoulides on Tuesday.
“I have the privilege to be the 10th Apostolic Nuncio accredited to the Republic of Cyprus, in the very special year as we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of the Diplomatic Relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Cyprus, an occasion which deserves a peculiar gratitude and attention,” he said.