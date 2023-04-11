April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 100 asylum seekers relocated to Germany

By Nikolaos Prakas0159
File photo

Over 100 asylum seekers were sent onwards to Germany on Tuesday, where they will relocate, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The 126 asylum seekers from Somalia, Afghanistan, Congo, Nigeria, and Syria were all put on flight bound for Germany.

The ministry said that a total of 346 people have been relocated since the beginning of the year.

The flight left at 8am.

As part of the EU programme for relocation, flights have also begun to France, Bulgaria, and Romania.

 

