April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bomb found outside Limassol lawyer’s office

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

An explosive device was found on Wednesday outside a law office in Limassol.

The device detonated but did not explode.

Authorities were immediately mobilised and cordoned off the scene for investigations.

It was later found that the object concerned a high-powered improvised bomb.

Experts from the Limassol CID deactivated the device which was taken for further pyrotechnic examinations.

