April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five people, two pets rescued after car fire blocks apartment exit

By Staff Reporter
File photo

Fireman rescued five people and two pets from a blaze at a Nicosia apartment building late on Friday night, they said.

Spokesman Andreas Kettis, said in a post on Twitter that around 11pm a fire broke out in a car in a parking lot at an apartment building in the Lycavytos area blocking the exit.

Kettis said four fire engines had responded.

“Due to the blaze, the entrance to the apartment building was blocked and five people and two pets were rescued from balconies using a ladder,” he said.

Kettis said the fire was being investigated.

