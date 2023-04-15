April 15, 2023

Your chance to be away with the fairies

By Eleni Philippou068
cyherb

“Fairies, princes and princesses, knights, pixies, pirates and superheroes, gather round,” says CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth as it prepares to host another edition of its annual Fairy Festival. The festival’s 5th edition will be held just after the Easter holidays, on April 29-30 and May 1, in a magical, spring spirit. Fairy tales will come to life, games in enchanting gardens and age-old activities will take place throughout the three days enticing families, friends and anyone in between.

“Dress up as your favourite fairy tale character and experience a day of adventure and enchantment in the natural surroundings of the botanical park,” adds CyHerbia. Numerous games and activities in the Herb Gardens, Labyrinth and Enchanted Forest for the whole family will take place including stilt-walking, maypole dancing, archery and javelin throwing as well as adventures in the maze and the fairy village.

A unique interactive storytelling treasure hunt with the CyHerbia fairy will take place in English at 10.30am, 12pm, 1.30pm and 5pm whilst in Greek, the fairy will welcome families at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. The festival will include numerous other charming activities such as magic wand-making, a catch your dreams in the woodland activity, face-painting and a best costume competition for both children and adults. Three days immersed in a spring, fairy tale wonderland await at CyHerbia.

Fairy Festival

Three-day festival with fairy tale activities and games for the whole family. April 29-30 and May 1. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 9am-6pm. €10 for adults, €6 for children aged 5-12. www.cyherbia.com. Tel: 99-915443

