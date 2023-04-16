Live music events abound in April

Jammed in between the school break, Easter craft workshops and spring markets are several live music nights – a steady, weekly tradition for many of the island’s bars. This April, live music venues, cafes and bars continue to welcome musicians to their floors to entertain audiences. Coming up before the month ends are acoustic nights, jazz nights, Latin rhythms and fusion bands!
April 17
Straight after the Easter Sunday celebrations is a festive jam session at Sarah’s Jazz Club as the venue celebrates its birthday. On the evening of Monday, April 17, talented jazz musicians of the country will get together to perform iconic jazz compositions. On the piano will be Christos Gerolatsitis, on the drums Marios Spyrou, on double bass Kyriakos Kestas and on guitar Andreas Gerolatsitis. Signature cocktails, jazz tunes and a celebratory mood will flow throughout the old Nicosia bar.
April 19
The alternative R&B four-piece band NABUMA will take over Sto Dromo on April 19, filling old town Limassol with their original soulful grooves. Nicole Ardanitou, Andreas Matheou, Alexis Kasinos and Kris Grecian will perform their music which emanates from jazz, neo-soul, R&B and alternative music. The band has already performed at some of Cyprus’ most acclaimed music festivals such as Fengaros Festival and Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase and is currently recording their debut EP, focusing on new material.
Also happening on April 19 in Limassol is a Latin-infused performance by the Yemaya Son Cuarteto at Mason Bar. Four Latin musicians on stage, vocalist Pedro Son Caliente and Alejandro Gonzalez (percussion, vocals) from Cuba, Alex Rodriguez from Colombia (keys, vocals) and Rodrigo Caceres Bass from Chile (bass, vocals), will interpret a blend of son cubano, salsa, rumba and Afro-Cuban rhythms creating an uplifting atmosphere.
April 23
Mason Bar has one more night of music planned for April, this time welcoming Fuzz Bus. On April 23, the quartet will put on an energetic show incorporating improvisation on open forms with solid grooves. They do impromptu re-arrangements of known and unknown soul, funk and pop-rock songs, whilst throwing in their own material; with improvisation remaining the key element.
April 30
Vinylio Wine Etc will wrap up the month with a live by Sophie Imas, an indie-folk singer-songwriter originally from Toronto, Canada. On April 30, she will present her music which blends raw, emotional lyrics, powerful vocals and rhythmic guitar. Sophie’s songs are inspired by personal life experiences, the force of nature, as well as philosophical ideas, but most importantly the desire to emphasise the beauty of every human experience.
