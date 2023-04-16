May craft markets to look forward to

You know it is spring when arts & crafts markets begin to make an appearance. In May, several local organisers are planning one or two-day craft markets to celebrate spring and support the island’s creatives. If you are looking for where to shop this May, here are a few of the bazaars that will take place around Cyprus very soon.
Floral Spring Fair
In a total spring mood, Solomou Garden Centre in Dali, Nicosia is once again hosting its Floral Spring Fair on May 1 from 10am to 5pm. Surrounded by its green plants, trees and flower bouquets, the Garden Centre will host a day full of activities for old and young. A market set up in the parking lot will feature local artists with their handmade products while a vintage campervan will act as a photo booth for visitors. Indoors, floral workshops will take place for children and adults as food, music and beverages add to the day’s experience.
Facebook page: Solomou Garden Centre
Solea Valley Farmers Market
On May 7, the Solea Valley Farmers Market returns to The Mills in Linou village to promote local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture and the arts community. At the event, you will find seasonal fruit and vegetables grown in Cyprus, herbal products and cosmetics, local olive oil, honey and wine as well as artist stalls. These will include second-hand clothes and accessories, handmade goods and a vinyl corner with new and used records. A short programme of workshops will also take place as the event unfolds between 11am and 6pm and the agenda will be announced soon. Vendors who would like to participate in the market can contact the organisers before April 27.
Facebook event: Solea Valley Farmers Market
Hello Summer Market
Handmade in Cyprus is getting ready to host its first market for 2023 and this time it is moving to a new location in Nicosia. Popular Bar & Grill Moondog’s will host the market’s artists on May 13 and 14 (Mother’s Day weekend) and it promises to be a two-day event full of art, music and delicious food. The uniqueness of Handmade in Cyprus’ markets lies in the fact that only artists that make the products themselves and in Cyprus can participate, ensuring local art and supporting the island’s creatives. From 12pm to 8pm on both days, visitors will be able to browse the handmade items (different artists will be on each day), shop and sit down for a zingy burger or beer.
Facebook event: Hello Summer Market