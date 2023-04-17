April 17, 2023

Polis and Latchi’s annual Fish Festival coming up

flyboard demo latchi
File photo: Fly boarding

Preparations are underway for the eighth annual Fish Festival, Polis Chrysochous Mayor, Yiotis Papachristofis, reported to the Cyprus News Agency on Monday.

Free fresh fish and drinks will be offered to visitors during the event organised in collaboration with the restauranteurs of the picturesque port of Latchi.

The goal is to promote the region, and especially the port, as a tourist destination, the mayor said. 

The festival will include a musical program with the participation of popular singers Droulias Brothers, Georgios Stamataris and Stavriana Koutra. As part of the festival, traditional Cypriot dances will be presented by neighbouring folklore societies.

Local exhibitors’ will showcase the region’s traditional products and demonstrate its traditional arts, fishermen will give presentations on fishing skills, and the fisheries department will offer information on various issues.

The festival will also feature a flyboard show and children’s activities.

The annual Polis & Latchi Fish Festival will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 11 am to 8 pm.

