April 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested in Limassol for theft, drugs

By Staff Reporter00
Limassol police on Sunday arrested two suspects for theft and illegal drugs possession.

According to the police, shortly after 9pm, a night patrol approached to inspect a car on a road in Limassol, whereupon the driver noticing the police, turned off the headlights and attempted to flee.

Police stopped the vehicle and identified a 31-year-old passenger, in addition to the 39-year-old driver. In the search that followed, police found ten coils and an additional length of copper wire, five transformers, a pair of gloves, plastic pipe cutters, a cutter blade, scissors and a flashlight.

The two men did not provide satisfactory explanation for possession of the items. Following a further search police found two bags containing a small amount of a white crystalline substance in the glove compartment, believed to be methamphetamine,. and a package containing a small amount of cannabis.

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody while police continue investigations.

Avatar photo

