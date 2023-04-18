April 18, 2023

In today’s episode, both tourism and the property market in Cyprus are being damaged by outdated and unworkable laws governing swimming pools, which have seen many complexes closing theirs over the last few years.The problem is that Cyprus recognises communal pools found at private complexes as public ones and therefore applies stringent law geared towards public facilities.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Cyprus has become the first bank in Cyprus and Greece to receive approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) to pay dividends. The lender is expected to resume paying dividends to its shareholders after 12 years.

It also came to light that Cyprus had the highest ratio across EU member states of Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection for February 2023.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

