April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to visit member states to discuss EU involvement in the Cyprus problem

By Gina Agapiou00
President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday he will soon travel to EU member states to discuss his proposal regarding a more active EU involvement in breaking the deadlock to the Cyprus problem.

In his statements to reporters in Choulou village where he was asked about any updates on the appointment of a UN envoy on the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides said “we continue our efforts both towards the United Nations and the EU.”

Reiterating the importance of more active engagement on the part of the EU, the president said he will soon pay visits to member states to discuss the issue.

“Some trips abroad will soon be announced, with the main subject of discussion being how we are proceeding in achieving this objective, having as an effort where it will end up – and hopefully have an effect [after] the elections in Turkey,” he said.

Asked if the messages he is taking from his contacts on this issue are encouraging, the president said that “it is positive that on the part of the EU they see this need, they see the readiness of our side.”

But this “does not satisfy us,” Christodoulides said, adding that efforts will continue to creating a situation that will allow the resumption of talks.

“I have said many times, and I will not get tired of saying it, that we will do everything possible on our part,” he noted.

He added that “there are some facts in the current context that we believe…are conducive to the resumption of the talks” while the involvement of the EU “will be a catalyst”.

Regarding any news from the UN on efforts on the Cyprus problem, the president said that “we are in contact with the UN.”

“Everyone expects for the elections in Turkey to take place,” he added.

