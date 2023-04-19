April 19, 2023

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, showers expected

Photo credit: Iole Damaskinos

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rains expected from time to time, likely to be accompanied by thunder in some cases. Winds will be light to moderate, mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, up to 4 Beaufort. In the afternoon winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly with the same intensity. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, 23 C in the west and north coasts, 25 C in the remaining coasts and 18 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday night locally increased clouds will be observed, which may bring isolated rains, mainly on the west and north coasts. Winds will be westerly to the north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will drop to 12 C in the interior, on the west and north coasts, 14 C on the remaining coasts and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, increased clouds are expected to bring rains, especially in the mountains, the south and east. A drop in temperature is expected on Thursday with a slight rise on Friday, to approach the seasonal average.

On Saturday the weather will remain partly cloudy with likelihood of isolated rain in the mountains. The temperature will rise again, remaining close to average ​​for the season.

