Elias Neocleous achieves new Health and Safety accreditation

Following an audit by Bureau Veritas, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is extremely proud to announce that it has added certification with ISO 45001:2018 to its list of accomplishments.
The certification attests to the law firm’s dedication to raise the bar on its Health and Safety performance continuously. The new distinction stands proudly alongside the firm’s ISO 9001:2015 certification, demonstrating its commitment to quality control systems and their continuous improvement.
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has always fulfilled its Health and Safety legal obligations, however, the accreditation of ISO 45001:2018, demonstrates that it always goes a step beyond. The latest certification also acknowledges a year of hard work and full commitment by both the management and staff of the firm. The dedication of its senior management to developing, leading, and promoting such a Health and Safety-conscious culture illustrate the firm’s devotion to the physical and mental health of its people.
The ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification shows the firm’s commitment to providing a workplace where the risk of illness or injury to staff, community and clients is eliminated or minimalised. It is a global standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems that provides a practical solution to improving the safety and health of both employees and other individuals such as clients and associates. It combines and supplements Health and Safety legal requirements and is proof that a company complies with both the law and international standards.
To survive in today’s competitive global marketplace, organisations must proactively manage all types of risk to the business, and the area of occupational Health and Safety is no exception. The ISO 45001 certification provides new incentives for bolstering occupational health and safety practices in organisations and helps to improve safety for employees, clients, associates, visitors. This translates into further opportunities to improve employee motivation sustainably, as embraced and implemented by Elias Neocleous & Co LCC.
To date, and to the best of its knowledge, Elias Neocleous & Co LCC is the only law firm in Cyprus to have achieved the ISO 45001:2018 certification. Securing and retaining both ISO certifications ensures the firm engages in a constant effort to understand and meet the needs of all its stakeholders.
For further information, please speak with Tasoulla Theodorou or your usual contact at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC.