April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire Service holds training exercise at Latchi port

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Fire Services training exercise at Latchi port

As part of the training activities aimed at improving its readiness, the Fire Service carried out an exercise on Thursday morning simulating a fire and a chlorine leak on a tanker transporting hazardous materials.

The exercise took place in the parking area at the port of Latchi and, according to Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, it was a success.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Kettis said that, based on the exercise scenario, the fire and leak occurred when, following the supply of chlorine to a sewage treatment plant, the tanker driver, in an attempt to reverse his vehicle, collided with a wall of the plant.

The simulated scenario also saw the tanker driver inhaling chlorine fumes, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse.

Kettis confirmed that the response from the closest fire station was immediate, as two fire trucks specialised in dealing with similar incidents were immediately dispatched.

At the same time, the Paphos central fire station was told to remain on standby and be ready to support the entire operation.

