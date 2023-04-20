April 20, 2023

Traditional village breakfast launches Alambra fresh milk

Alambra milk launch event Petrou Bros Dairy Products

At Alambra village, where its history came to be written over 40 years ago, Petrou Bros Dairy Products (Alambra) presented its own range of fresh Cypriot milk to media representatives on April 20. Set in its home village while maintaining its traditional character, the event saw the company offer guests a breakfast accompanied by its traditional Cypriot products.

Presenting the fresh Cypriot milk label Alambra, company executives underlined that doing so was a particularly important step, taken after examination of all market data and the creation of a detailed strategic plan. They stressed the company’s decades of experience in milk processing, providing them with the necessary know-how to deliver products of guaranteed quality. The goal, speakers noted, is to become a major player in the fresh milk market, confident that the public would embrace the company’s new venture, as it has done for over 40 years.

To ensure the excellent quality of its fresh Cypriot milk, and meet the demands of the consumer, the company has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, while complying with all hygiene and safety protocols. The Alambra fresh milk range will consist of Whole Milk, Light Milk, Low Fat, Lactose-Free and Light Goat’s Milk, covering all nutritional preferences of consumers.

The company’s main pillar is its dedication to tradition and taste, aiming to offer consumers fresh and quality products. Faithful to this principle from the day it was established, Petrou Bros Dairy Products (Alambra) continues to evolve and move forward, while never forgetting its roots – as demonstrated by the choice of location for the presentation of its Alambra fresh milk, where it all began!

View the launch event’s video below.

