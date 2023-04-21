April 21, 2023

Fire services conduct rescue exercise

By Nick Theodoulou028
Fire service training exercise near Polis Chrysochous

The fire services carried out a major training exercise near Polis in Paphos which focused on rescuing an injured person on sloping terrain following a car crash.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, explained that the exercise is to train, prepare and ascertain the readiness of the Polis Chrysochous fire services department.

This week’s exercise saw personnel extract an injured person trapped on challenging terrain, making access and rescue difficult.

A further two training sessions are set for next week – 9am on April 26 and 10am on April 27 – in which personnel will respond to a fire on a leisure boat in Latsi and secure the location of a gas tanker which caught fire, requiring a person be rescued.

The exercises will include many staff members, vehicles and equipment but there is no cause for concern, Kettis explained.

