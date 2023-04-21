April 21, 2023

Pensioners’ union wants financial help for meds not covered by Gesy

The Union of Cypriot Pensioners (Ekysy) has called on the state to assist with the cost of medicines which are not covered by the national health care system (Gesy).

The union explained that its director Costas Skarpari met with Health Minister Popi Kanari on Wednesday where they discussed the issue.

It added that Skarpari expressed their positive view of Gesy overall despite some initial challenges, which have since either been solved or are being worked on.

But, they warned, fresh issues are constantly arising such as some the stocks of medicines running low and the price of buying them.

Many pensioners and chronic patients are also burdened by the contribution cost to secure those medicines, Ekysy said, adding that they further contribute monthly which is deducted from their pension.

The union further called for the creation of state care centres to act as an intermediate station between hospitals and home, along with other private care centres to be inducted into Gesy.

 

