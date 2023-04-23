April 23, 2023

Appeal for missing woman

Police on Sunday said they were searching for a 39-year-old woman originally from Slovakia that has been missing for five days now.

Andrea Hadjichristodoulou, a Paralimni resident is described as heavily built with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 1.73m tall.

Police have been looking for her whereabouts since Wednesday. Anyone with any information can contact Famagusta CID at 23803040 or the citizens hotline at 1450, or the closest police station.

