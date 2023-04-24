Black Caps retain European Cricket Series crown

By Richard Boxall

After a day of tense low-scoring matches at Ypsonas cricket ground on Sunday, Black Caps repeated their 2021 success with a 2-run victory over Napa Royal Kings in the final of the European Cricket Series. After qualifying from the group stage by the narrowest of margins, the Caps came through their quarter-final, semi-final and final to spark wild celebrations among their team and supporters.

On a day when nerves – and good bowling – meant the batsmen did not dominate as they had previously, Black Caps managed only 76-7 from their 10 overs. Paul Pawandeep top-scored with 29, while Kings bowlers Syed Tanveer and Ali Khan had superb figures of 0-4 and 3-9 respectively from their two overs.

It seemed a formality for the Kings to knock off the runs, but the Caps bowlers had other ideas, and an excellent two-over spell at the end from Gurpreet Singh (2-11) under great pressure sealed the win.

Eleven runs were needed from the last over, but Gurpreet took wickets with the first two balls and later assisted a run-out. Kings needed a six from the last ball to tie the match and take it to a “super over” but managed only a four, leaving Black Caps to celebrate and pick up the winners’ trophy.

The semi-finals earlier in the day were also low-scoring affairs. Napa Royal Kings had incredibly bowled out the strong Sri Lanka Lions for 42 inside 7 overs, thanks to Hardeep Singh (4-3) and Syed Tanveer (3-9). Kings lost 4 wickets in securing victory but were guided home by sensible batting by Sarpreet Singh.

In the other semi-final Black Caps dismissed Limassol Zalmi for 88, with Tejwinder Singh taking 2-4 in 2 overs, but then found batting hard and only reached their target with a 6 from the penultimate ball by Mangala Gunasekara, who finished on 47 not out.

The previous day’s quarter finals had produced a lot more runs. Despite Zeeshan Ahmad’s classy 67 for Markhor, Napa Royal Kings scored 106-4 to win inside 8 overs, with Syed Tanveer finishing the chase with 30 runs from 6 balls (3 sixes and 3 fours).

Limassol Zalmi hit 139-3 against Everest, thanks to Jawad Shah’s 107, the second century of the tournament. Everest made 102-6 in reply, but will be remembered for an outstanding catch by Arjun Shahi to dismiss Umer Shah.

Black Caps’ 112-6 against Nicosia Tigers could have been a lot more without a remarkable four-wicket maiden by Tomal Aminul, who went on to record figures of 5-10. At 80-3 after 8 overs, Tigers were in with a good chance of winning, but two tight overs by Tejwinder Singh and Mangala Gunasekara sealed the victory for the Caps.

Sri Lanka Lions had a comfortable 46-run win over Limassol Qalandars, with Buddika Mahesh taking 2-2 from his two overs. He is one of several matchwinners in the Lions team, but the followin day was just not their day.

Group B of the qualifying phase, played earlier in the week, was notable for the dominance of Sri Lanka Lions, whose strong batting was to desert them on finals day; the first century of the competition by Mangala Gunasekara of Black Caps; and the collapse of Moufflons, who let slip a place in the quarter finals by some sloppy defeats towards the end, which in turn allowed Black Caps to sneak through on net run rate – a lucky break which they ultimately capitalised on to the full.

At the conclusion of the event, the European Cricket Series trophy was presented to Rajwinder Singh Brar, the captain of the Black Caps, and the most valuable player award went to Jawad Shah of Limassol Zalmi who hit 543 runs – over 100 more than the next batter.

The event was very successful and well enjoyed by the participating teams, as well as the many viewers across the globe. Next up will be the domestic 40-overs and T20 leagues which will be played on Saturdays and Sundays over the spring and early summer