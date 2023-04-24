Business association seeking to boost bilateral ties with Germany

The Cyprus Germany Business Association (CGBA) on Monday announced that it is set to host a public event entitled dedicated to doing business with Germany.

The event will take place on April 27 at the headquarter of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) in Nicosia, starting at 18:30. This event is aimed at providing professional and educational value to local entrepreneurs and businesses.

The evening will begin with a welcome address from the Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic, Irene Piki. She will be attending on behalf of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

Following the welcome, there will be presentations from the Deputy Chief of Mission of the German Embassy Nicosia Dirk Roland Haupt and Michaela Balis of GTAI Germany Trade and Investment, Director for Cyprus and Greece.

Furthermore, according to the announcement, the event will consist of short presentations and a panel interview, with the panellists for the event being an esteemed group of business leaders in Cyprus.

They include Christian Gihr – CEO of SC Silver Consulting; Demos Demosthenous – Managing Director of TUV Cyprus; Marios Loucaides – Managing Partner of Roedl & Partner; Michaela Balis – Director of Cyprus and Greece of GTAI Germany Trade and Invest; Michael Pnevmaticos – Corporate Sales & Marketing Manager of SIXT and Monica Coppetta – General Manager of Columbia Beach Resorts. The event will be moderated by Jovanna Yiouselli from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The organisers explained that the programme aims to provide insights into how to do business with Germany, covering topics such as business culture, market trends, and potential opportunities.

The format of the event will allow attendees to interact with the panellists and ask questions about their respective fields of expertise.

What is more, the evening will conclude with a networking cocktail reception, which will provide a chance to connect with other attendees and business leaders.

This event is open to the public as well as CGBA members. The announcement stated that the event presents an excellent opportunity for local entrepreneurs and businesses to expand their knowledge and network with peers and experts in the field.

Additionally, with the line-up of panellists and speakers, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and information that will help them navigate the complexities of doing business with Germany.

“As a business association, whose aim is to offer high-quality networking events and activities, supporting the island’s business community and promoting business relations between Cyprus and Germany, CGBA is excited to be hosting what promises to be an insightful discussion based on the experience and expertise of CEO’s of Cypriot and German businesses in Cyprus,” the association’s president Stefan Nolte said.

Interested parties can book their tickets by visiting the relevant link. Tickets for non-members, partners, and friends of the association are available for €20. For CGBA members the event is free of charge.

The event is sponsored by K. Treppides & Co. Ltd.