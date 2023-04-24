Council calls for integrated plan to drive development and sustainability

The Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council on Monday released a statement saying that the creation and implementation of a holistic plan that takes the entire country into account should be a priority for the state, in terms of its strategy for the future.
According to the announcement, the development and implementation of a comprehensive integrated plan, adapted to the prevailing conditions of today, will allow for the holistic resolution of existing problems, issues and challenges.
In this context, the council said, regional planning will serve the needs arising from the previously-defined national strategic objectives, provide coordination of sectoral policies of national importance, pertaining to energy, environmental, tourism, and housing issues, among others, and ensure the correct distribution of resources.
What is more, the plan can also highlight the particularities, advantages and prospects of Cyprus and its various regions, help to upgrade peoples’ quality of life, and improve infrastructure and services, especially in the areas that present problems of underdevelopment.
Additionally, the plan will also revitalise the island’s local economies, as well as the wider economy in general, through multiplier benefits in disadvantaged areas such as mountainous, rural areas and tourist areas that are significantly affected by seasonality.
“The Cyprus Economic and Competitiveness Council acknowledges that the implementation of a regional plan is an important axis for economic development and calls on the government to include the preparation and implementation of a regional plan in its list of priorities,” the council said, noting that this concerns the whole of Cyprus and will serve the national strategic objectives.
“The plan will also determine the balanced distribution of resources, development opportunities and necessary infrastructure and buildings, taking into account population distribution, society’s needs, nature and landscape conservation, climate change and social cohesion,” the council added.
The council also stressed that the preparation of such a plan should be linked to the government’s new long-term strategy ‘Vision 2035’, which charts the development path of Cyprus until 2035 with the aim of transitioning to a new, modern economic model.
In this context, the council said, the initiatives and actions of the state’s long-term strategy should be taken into account during the preparation of such a holistic plan.
“Such a vision must be shared for the clear charting of Cyprus’ course, bringing about the progress and economic, environmental and social development we desire for our country,” the council stated in conclusion.