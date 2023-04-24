April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Nestle, PAI to create joint venture for frozen pizza in Europe

By Reuters News Service025
nestle headquarters

Nestle and private equity firm PAI Partners have agreed to set up a joint venture for Nestle’s frozen pizza business in Europe, the Swiss company said on Friday, adding financial details were not disclosed.

Nestle’s pizza business across Europe has an annual turnover of around CHF 400 million ($448.38 million), it said.

($1 = 0.8921 Swiss francs)

Related Posts

Procter & Gamble hikes prices again with scant pushback, and boosts sales view

Reuters News Service

Fantom (FTM), EOS (EOS), and Sparklo (SPRK): Tokens with significant upside potential

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

In polycrisis world, Europe gains from sharing emergency supplies and tapping expertise

CM Guest Columnist

Learn by doing, German renewables companies bid to beat labour shortage

Reuters News Service

Irish data regulator warns against rushing into chatbot bans

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign