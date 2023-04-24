April 24, 2023

Paphos police registers 159 violations over three days

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police

Traffic police in Paphos carried out a coordinated operation from Friday to Sunday aimed at preventing road accidents, resulting in a total of 159 violations, the majority of which for excessive speeding.

According to the Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou out of the 159 violations registered in the entire Paphos district, 56 were related to excessive speeding, 16 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, four involved driving under the influence of narcotics, and the remaining complaints were minor traffic violations.

Nikolaou stressed that more coordinated operations will be carried out by the traffic police in the near future.

