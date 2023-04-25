April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

19 yr old sentenced to 18 months in prison for migrant trafficking

By Nikolaos Prakas00
cyprus coast guard
File photo

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday for assisting migrants enter Cyprus illegally.

In a written statement from the police said that the man had helped people enter Cyprus illegally by sea and took money to aid them.

The 19-year-old had been arrested on February 19, after the boat arrived in Cavo Greco with 20 migrants, which included 12 men, two women, and six minors.

They were taken to the Pournara migrant reception centre.

During their investigations, police found that the boat left Syria, and police received testimony that the 19-year-old had piloted the boat.

