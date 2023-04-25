April 25, 2023

A Bunch of Amateurs coming to Emba

A play in English is coming up soon in Paphos as Stage One Theatre Group presents its new production. A Bunch of Amateurs is a British comedy written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about a washed-up Hollywood star who heads to the UK hoping to boost his career. Things of course do not go as planned, or as he thought, and a series of comic antics unfolds.

On May 11-13 and then again on 18-20, Stage One Theatre Group will bring Jefferson Steele’s attempts to reconquer the acting world to life. The play begins with Steele finding out that he has landed the title role in William Shakespeare’s play King Lear in the UK. Thinking he is about to make a big career comeback performing at the legendary Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, he moves to England. Once there, however, in rural England, he discovers that his agent has actually booked him to join The Stratford Players, a small local amateur dramatics company, based in Suffolk fighting to save their little theatre from closure.

As Jefferson’s ego, vanity and insecurities are pushed to the limit by the over-enthusiastic amateur thespians, he is about to be taken on a journey he never could have imagined. Hilarity ensues as the worlds of Hollywood and amateur dramatics collide. To Steele, though he is a faded star, The Stratford Players are indeed just a bunch of amateurs.

 

Comedy directed Sian Williams. May 11-13, 18-20. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. In English. €15 for adults, €8 for children. Tel: 99-967737. [email protected]

