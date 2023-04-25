April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Environmental department director says Sotira coastal front needs assessment

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ayia thekla
The Ayia Thekla beach located in Sotira

The director of the environment department Costas Hadjipanayiotou on Tuesday said that the coastal front of Sotira, in the Famagusta district, is in dire need of a special ecological assessment, as it falls under the Natura2000 protection network.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, Hadjipanayiotou explained that there was no obligation for his department to inform stakeholders of some proposed environmental works, as the ecological assessment was also suggested by the Game Fund.

Hadjipanayiotou was responding to the accusations moved by the Sotira community leader George Takkas, who said the environment department was putting a brake on the development of the area.

“We have obligations towards the EU to protect our coastal fronts, including the one in Sotira,” Hadjipanayiotou explained.

He also said that the construction project for a seven-floor hotel in the village will need to be redesigned, as approval was only granted for a five-floor building.

Interviewed after Hadjipanayiotou, Takkas told CyBC that the development of the area can only take place if hotels are built and that the environment department is creating issues for people and businesses in the district.

