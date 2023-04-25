Five things you can do today to take control of your finances

Managing personal finances can prove daunting for many individuals, but there are some small things you can do today to control your finances. This article will explore five of these methods, including some expert opinions from Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk.

1. Negotiate your bills and expenses

Many people believe that bills and expenses are fixed costs that cannot be changed. However, this is only sometimes true. Many bills and expenses are negotiable, and you can save money by asking for a better deal. Latest Deals has many different guides to help you save money on your household bills.

“Negotiating bills and expenses can be a fantastic way to save money,” says Tom Church. “For instance, if you are renting a property, you can request a reduction in rent, especially if you have been a good tenant. Similarly, if you are paying for cable or internet, you can contact

your provider and ask for a better deal or switch to a competitor with a lower rate.”

2. Spend more on quality, less on quantity

When purchasing items, it is easy to fall into the trap of focusing solely on getting more for less. However, this could lead to a cycle of cheap purchases that last only a short time and cost more in the long run. Instead, consider investing in high-quality items that have a longer lifespan and save you money over time.

“As a bargain hunter, it is easy to become caught up in the excitement of finding a deal. But sometimes, it pays to invest in quality over quantity,” advises Tom. “For instance, a pair of good quality shoes that cost more upfront can last for years longer than cheaper ones that wear out quickly. Similarly, a high-end appliance may have a longer lifespan and be more energy-efficient, saving you money on repairs and bills.”

3. Automate your savings

Saving money can be challenging, mainly if you are relying on willpower alone. However, you can make it a habit by automating your savings without even thinking about it. Set up automatic savings plans, such as direct deposit or automatic transfers, and watch your savings grow over time.

“Automation is a powerful tool for saving money,” advises Tom Church. “By establishing regular contributions to a savings account or investment portfolio, you can progress towards your financial goals without thinking about it. This takes the pressure off your willpower and makes saving a natural part of your routine.”

4. Invest in experiences, not material possessions

It is simple to fall into the trap of buying things to make us happy. However, research indicates that experiences, such as travel, hobbies, and social events, can provide more long-term happiness than material possessions. By investing in experiences, you can get more value for your money and improve your well-being at the same time.

“As someone who loves to travel, I can attest to the power of investing in experiences,” shares Tom Church. “While material possessions may provide a temporary high, experiences can create memories that last a lifetime. By focusing on experiences, you can prioritize what truly matters and find happiness in the little things.”

5. Use cash instead of credit cards

Credit cards are convenient but can also be a slippery slope to debt. Using cash instead lets you control your impulse spending and adhere to a budget.

“Credit cards can be dangerous if you are not careful,” warns Tom Church. “By using cash, you can create a tangible connection to your spending and avoid racking up debt. When you see the money leaving your wallet, you are more likely to think twice about your purchases and stick to your budget. This can be especially helpful if you struggle with impulse buying or have trouble sticking to a budget.”

Taking control of your finances can seem daunting, but incorporating these five tips can prepare you for financial success. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to money management. By experimenting with different strategies, you can find what works best for you. So, why not try these tips and see where they take you? Your wallet and future self will thank you.