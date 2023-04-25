April 25, 2023

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus releases Summer 2023 brochures

Say ‘Hello Summer’… and prepare for amazing trips to destinations worldwide!

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus has just released its Summer 2023 brochures and invites you to explore a world of holiday choices ranging from packaged tours to the Greek islands, with direct flights to Skiathos, Corfu, Chania, Rhodes, Preveza, Santorini, and Halkidiki, to group tours to mainland Greece, the European capitals, the nearby Middle East, exotic Asia, and cosmopolitan America. We strongly recommend the tours to Paris and Paris Disneyland, Rome and Florence or Naples, Prague, Belgrade, Bali, Vietnam, and India.

Cruise lovers should ask for the specialised brochure Hello Cruises… to step aboard for fantastic cruises to the East Mediterranean from Limassol with ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ and ‘MSC Musica’ or take a Fly & Cruise package to the Western Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, or the Baltic Capitals, with some of the most beautiful cruise and river cruise ships.

Browse the brochures and you’ll find trips to suit every taste, from four- to 10-night packages, with prices starting as low as €319 per person for four nights in Rhodes, all packed with Let’s Go Tours by Amathus travel privileges. Enjoy early booking discounts for bookings made until May 5, free travel insurance, free lost luggage service, free parking at Larnaca airport, and much more. You can also play the games at the back cover of the brochures, for your chance to win a €500-discount on your next holiday.

All holiday packages offered by Let’s Go Tours by Amathus are based on responsible travel, the protection of the environment, and the preservation of local cultures at the destinations. So, Let’s Go Green to save our oceans, forests, wildlife, and the local communities.

The brochures are available from all offices of Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, or by calling 77778277, or downloading it in electronic form by visiting: www.letsgotours.com.

