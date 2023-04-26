April 26, 2023

Acclaimed Italian opera tenor comes to Cyprus

The heart of Cyprus will sound Italian as the internationally acclaimed Italian opera tenor Massimo Giordano prepares to grace the island with his exceptional voice this May in his concert titled “Parlami d’Amore.” Get ready for two unforgettable nights of opera as Giordano performs in Limassol and Nicosia for the very first time.

image0As a soloist in some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including La Scala in Milan and the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Giordano has captivated audiences with his incredible range and unique vocal talents. Now, audiences in Cyprus have the chance to experience his world-class performances up close and personal.

On May 13, Giordano will perform at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol, followed by a second concert at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on May 26. Fans of Italian opera will be treated to a selection of arias from the golden era of composers such as Verdi, Puccini, and Massenet, alongside beloved Neapolitan songs like “O Sole Mio” and “Funiculì, Funiculà”.

Joining Giordano as a special guest for the evening is the enchanting soprano Ester Kandinova, who will perform beautiful duets with Massimo. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the heart of Italian opera in the heart of Cyprus.

 

Tickets for Massimo Giordano’s Opera Nights in Limassol and Nicosia are now on sale at SoldOutTickets:

https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/massimo-giornado-may-2023/?lang=ru

