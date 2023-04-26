Elias Neocleous celebrates World Intellectual Property Day

Today is a special day because we celebrate World Intellectual Property Day (‘World IP Day’).

This year World IP Day has as its theme the positive attitudes of women inventors, creators and entrepreneurs.

Women and their innovative ideas, are a historic and current reality. They have the ability to constantly move and shape the world and to invest for a better future for us all.

Women are everywhere and their contribution to the world is huge and very valuable. Yet, they often face significant challenges in accessing the knowledge, skills, resources and support they need to thrive. We applaud the many women who create, work and inspire younger females to strive for a better future for them and their families.

However, too few of our innovative women are participating in the intellectual property (IP) system. That means too few women are benefitting from their creations which has a negative impact on them, their families and society as a whole.

World IP Day is a great opportunity to highlight, share, and remember all the women who transform our world with their innovative and creative ideas.

Today we should remember many groundbreaking women, such as famous entrepreneur, chemist and X-ray crystallographer, Rosalind Franklin, fashion designer and businesswoman, Coco Chanel, mathematician at NASA, Katherine Johnson, prominent botanist Janaki Ammal, one of Mexico’s greatest artists, Frida Kahlo, and many more, and let their stories inspire us and all women.

Above all, however, today is a day to encourage more women to use the IP system to protect and add value to their work for the benefit of themselves, their families and their communities.

Women comprise 50 per cent of the world’s talent pool and allowing them to use and gain from their talents offers the world an opportunity to achieve better and more in every aspect of life.

Women are a reality that cannot and should not be ignored. It is impossible to move forward, develop and grow without the involvement of women. That is why we, at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, want women to continue to be more active in all areas of life, to produce and show their creativity to the world, and to retain ‘ownership’ of that creativity. Consequently, we wish to encourage more women to use the IP system to protect and add value to their work.

We are here to help!

One of the best parts of our profession is helping innovative and progressive women to protect and legally utilise their work.

